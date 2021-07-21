Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

Webster Financial has raised its dividend payment by 55.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.