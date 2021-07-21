Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.
Webster Financial has raised its dividend payment by 55.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Webster Financial stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
