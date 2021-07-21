Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Up to $15.63

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $16.25. Weatherford International shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 1,249 shares.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

