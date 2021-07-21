Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 27.89%.

WSBF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.31. The company had a trading volume of 72,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $487.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.71. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Waterstone Financial news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,158.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $113,833.52. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

