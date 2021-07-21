Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Short Interest Up 31.3% in June

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 997,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.80.

WAT stock opened at $372.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. Waters has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $373.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the second quarter worth $2,818,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waters by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $727,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Waters by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Waters by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

