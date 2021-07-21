Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $158,000 Investment in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

NYSE:GSL opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.17. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.90.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

GSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.