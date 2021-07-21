Walleye Capital LLC Invests $117,000 in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ABG Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABGI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $99,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $126,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $148,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

