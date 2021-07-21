Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 61,563 Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 61,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Diana Shipping as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 461,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $368.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.63.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

