Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 32,521 Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17,802 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

GSM stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $6.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $361.39 million during the quarter.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

