Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WMMVY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.80. 34,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03. Wal-Mart de México has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $34.82.

Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 2,088 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 287 Walmart hypermarkets, 89 Superama supermarkets, and 164 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

Featured Article: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wal-Mart de México (WMMVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.