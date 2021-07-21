W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.55.

NYSE GWW traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $456.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,560. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $454.41. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.64 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

