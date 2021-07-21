Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3,069.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,248 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on VMC. Truist Securities increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

VMC opened at $174.34 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $114.83 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

