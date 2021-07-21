Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Position Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,528,000 after buying an additional 597,651 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,180,000 after buying an additional 1,025,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,967,000 after buying an additional 187,776 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,648,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,232,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,412,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,362,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. Truist raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $174.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.67. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $114.83 and a 52 week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

