Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Compass Point started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Shares of VYGR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,755. The company has a market capitalization of $131.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.21. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $13.11.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 684,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 258,834 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 86,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 42,047 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

