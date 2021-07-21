VouchForMe Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $393.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 41.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $118,716.04 and approximately $393.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00047550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.51 or 0.00788309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

