Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.65

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 83812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

VOR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $548.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.82.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.16. Equities analysts predict that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $862,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

