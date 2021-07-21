Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $101.04 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 137.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 0.7% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $101,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

SHW traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $202.67 and a twelve month high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

