Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,223,557 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,223,557 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,231,000. QUALCOMM makes up 1.2% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of QUALCOMM as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.63. 257,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,632,295. The firm has a market cap of $159.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.51 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.30.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

