Vivek Sood Sells 2,777 Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 2,777 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total value of C$109,941.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$503,703.57.

Shares of TSE EMP.A opened at C$40.15 on Wednesday. Empire Company Limited has a 52-week low of C$32.61 and a 52-week high of C$42.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$40.58. The stock has a market cap of C$10.74 billion and a PE ratio of 15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMP.A. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.44.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

