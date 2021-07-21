Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,308,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,553 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.68% of Virtu Financial worth $40,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.58. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

