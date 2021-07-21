VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtra Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells personal computer and non-personal computer-based products for training/simulation and advertising/promotion markets. VirTra designs and manufactures two distinct product lines comprising the world’s first 360-degree firearms training simulators: the IVR 4G military series, and the IVR HD law enforcement series. The HD law enforcement series delivers incredible decision making scenarios, 360-degree situational awareness, use-of-force training, real-world marksmanship, digital shoot-house, and of course marksmanship courses (from basic to advanced). The 4G military series delivers military skills training exercises, marksmanship and qualification courses (from basic to advanced), real-world marksmanship, immersive combat simulation, and digital shoot-house (CQB and MOUT training). “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on VirTra from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised VirTra from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.

Shares of VTSI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.41. 1,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. VirTra has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $57.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. VirTra had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VirTra in the first quarter worth $107,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VirTra in the first quarter worth $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in VirTra by 235.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 50,508 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in VirTra in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VirTra in the first quarter worth $217,000. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

