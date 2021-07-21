VIG (VIG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $279.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. VIG has a market cap of $719,498.31 and approximately $279.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded down 9% against the dollar. One VIG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000093 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001291 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 884,658,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

