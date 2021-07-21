ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. The business had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 61.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,200,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,463 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in ViewRay by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth about $4,158,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 24.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 124,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

