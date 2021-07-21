VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Down 28.3% in June

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the June 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of CFO stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.81. 1,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,094. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 68.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 354,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,597,000 after buying an additional 143,905 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth $2,690,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 414,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after buying an additional 27,256 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter.

