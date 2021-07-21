VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Down 28.3% in June

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the June 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of CFO stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.81. 1,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,094. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.03.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.
Read More: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.