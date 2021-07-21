Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given New $38.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Victory Capital stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 5.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

