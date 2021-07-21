Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $110.00

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.00 and last traded at $109.00, with a volume of 2928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.46 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.32.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Vicor’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $836,847.18. Also, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 120,965 shares of company stock worth $8,642,434 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

