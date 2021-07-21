Viad (NYSE:VVI) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) shares traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.88 and last traded at $41.91. 4,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 150,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Viad in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a market cap of $920.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viad Corp will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

