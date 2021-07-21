Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 588.20 ($7.68).

LON:VSVS traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 520 ($6.79). 339,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,923. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,672.55. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 34.21. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of GBX 375.60 ($4.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

