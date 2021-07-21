Verso (NYSE:VRS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.90

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 17626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial upped their target price on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.06.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verso Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Verso during the first quarter worth $186,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Verso by 571.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 167,541 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Verso during the first quarter worth $695,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Verso during the first quarter worth $589,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verso by 69.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

