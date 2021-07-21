Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 252,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $2,470,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $1,186,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $989,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $1,864,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTOCU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

