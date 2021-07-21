Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $3.21 Million Position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 322,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $16,547,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $7,960,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $7,051,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $6,468,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $6,031,000.

OTCMKTS:COVAU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

