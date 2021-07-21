Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 42,475 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,475 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

CLDX opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $46.42.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,184.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

