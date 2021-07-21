Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 133,650 Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,650 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,074,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after buying an additional 1,853,277 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 4,755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,497,000 after buying an additional 671,091 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 3,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 869,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 844,963 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth $2,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of KDMN stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $5.73.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

