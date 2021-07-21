Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $2.98 Million in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 1.12% of MedTech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,878,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

MedTech Acquisition stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

