Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.36.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $129.38 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.17 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.32.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.