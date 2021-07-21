Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Short Interest Up 32.3% in June

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 763,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VBTX opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.76. Veritex has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In other news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,469.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $540,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at $14,941,100.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,946,350. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Veritex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 110,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veritex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Veritex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Veritex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Veritex by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

