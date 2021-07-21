VeriDocGlobal (VDG) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.67 Million

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One VeriDocGlobal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VeriDocGlobal has traded 18% higher against the dollar. VeriDocGlobal has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $187,954.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeriDocGlobal Coin Profile

VeriDocGlobal (CRYPTO:VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,699,185,558 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

