Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of VRA opened at $11.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.69.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Michael Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,838 shares of company stock valued at $8,940,084. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

