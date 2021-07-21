Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Shares of NASDAQ VERO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,841. The stock has a market cap of $140.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,944.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 198,265 shares of company stock worth $636,948 in the last three months. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

