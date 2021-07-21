Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to report sales of $17.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.80 million to $18.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full-year sales of $85.00 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $183.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $242.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Velodyne Lidar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of VLDR stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.56. 3,795,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575,506. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.94. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

In other news, Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $54,733.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,340,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,993,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,549,870 shares of company stock worth $56,152,459. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 485,044 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at $4,291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 348,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

