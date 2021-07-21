Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CMO Sells $10,171.46 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CMO Sally Frykman sold 1,102 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $10,171.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sally Frykman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Sally Frykman sold 1,474 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $16,774.12.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Sally Frykman sold 2,926 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $29,260.00.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.94. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $15,384,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. 12.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLDR. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

