Veles One Day Volume Reaches $4.00 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. Veles has a total market capitalization of $61,584.58 and approximately $4.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veles has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,025.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,978.57 or 0.06178114 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.02 or 0.01339624 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00366504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00133674 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.17 or 0.00612552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00382651 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00294717 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,740 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,068 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

