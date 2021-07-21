Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Trading Down 2.5%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.76. 22,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,080,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Several research firms have recently commented on VXRT. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Yedid sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $86,100.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,956. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vaxart by 1,676.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 573,762 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vaxart by 2,723.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 540,476 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vaxart by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 493,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxart by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,417,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,778,000 after purchasing an additional 481,357 shares in the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

