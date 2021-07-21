Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Director Sells $309,960.00 in Stock

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Director Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $309,960.00.
Kimberley E. Honeysett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 30th, Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of Varex Imaging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00.
VREX stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.06.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,357 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares during the period.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).
