Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Director Sells $309,960.00 in Stock

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Director Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $309,960.00.

Kimberley E. Honeysett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of Varex Imaging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00.

VREX stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.06.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,357 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

