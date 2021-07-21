Vapiano (ETR:VAO) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Vapiano SE (ETR:VAO) traded down 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €0.25 ($0.30) and last traded at €0.25 ($0.30). 36,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 18,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.27 ($0.32).

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525,291.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €0.27.

Vapiano Company Profile (ETR:VAO)

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 231 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries under the Vapiano brand.

