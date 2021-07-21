Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 639.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,441 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 463,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,499,000 after acquiring an additional 65,961 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $138.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $146.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

