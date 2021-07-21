Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of VV stock opened at $202.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.18. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.14 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

