Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

