VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Sound Point Capital Management LP

Sound Point Capital Management LP cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises about 1.5% of Sound Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sound Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 700.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.37. The stock had a trading volume of 212,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835,937. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

