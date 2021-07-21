Value Line, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

Value Line has increased its dividend by 16.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of VALU stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. Value Line has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $290.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

