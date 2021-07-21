Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $26.08

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.08, but opened at $26.76. Valneva shares last traded at $27.07, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on VALN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.98 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

